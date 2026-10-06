Welcome to the JC’s 2026 Israeli election hub

The 2026 Knesset elections are set to be some of the most consequential in Israel’s history.

Rarely has the resolution of so many critical issues – from Charedi conscription to the October 7 inquiry, the role of the judiciary, the fate of the Netanyahu political machine and even the strategic direction of the state – been so dependent the outcome of a national election.

With voters heading to the polls on October 27, stick with the JC over the next month as we break down the big issues, profile the runners and riders, and bring you the latest developments from the campaign trail, both from our London newsroom and our teams on the ground in Israel.

Below is a list of links to key articles which will be updated throughout the campaign, so check back for fresh content each week.