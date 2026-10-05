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Yair Golan: The hero general who became the standard-bearer of Israel’s diminished left

His rescue of Nova survivors on October 7 dramatically changed his public standing. Now his political weight will be measured by whether a government opposed to Netanyahu can be formed without his support

October 5, 2026 14:46
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Yair Golan, party leader of The Democrats, during the party's election launch on July 20, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Ashley Perry

4 min read
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On October 27, Israelis will head to the polls to vote in what is arguably the most important election in the country’s history.

In our series of explainers, we lay out the runners and riders vying to lead the country.

Here’s what you need to know about Democrats leader Yair Golan.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Yair Golan

Israel

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