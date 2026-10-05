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Benjamin Netanyahu: Israel’s longest-serving prime minister faces the fight of his political life

The October 27 election may determine whether he leaves office as the statesman who reshaped the economy and regional ties, or as the leader whose tenure became synonymous with the country’s gravest security failure and deepening divisions

October 5, 2026 14:22
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a press briefing on June 15, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Ashley Perry

3 min read
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On October 27, Israelis will head to the polls to vote in what is arguably the most important election in the country’s history.

In our series of explainers, we lay out the runners and riders vying to lead the country.

Here’s what you need to know about incumbent Prime Minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

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