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Israel elections 2026

Netanyahu expands control over Likud election slate

The Democrats have also launched their campaign, while Religious Zionism has confirmed the results of its candidate primaries

July 28, 2026 11:35
Bibi.jpg
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu attends a vote in the plenum hall of the Knesset on July 16, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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The Likud has approved a proposal to give its leader, and incumbent prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, greater control over the party’s election slate.

The plan, which allows Netanyahu to reserve eight of the top 29 slots on the candidate list, was approved by the faction’s Central Committee on Monday.

The prime minister will now control the 3rd, 5th, 9th, 11th, 15th, 18th, 26th and 29th spots on the list, which he is expected to use to elevate candidates popular with the Likud base.

Rumoured names include controversial MK Tally Gotliv, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and Equality Minister May Golan, all of whom are seen as on the right of the party.

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Topics:

Israel

Israeli elections

Benjamin Netanyahu

Likud

Israeli Politics

Yair Golan

Bezalel Smotrich

Itamar Ben-Gvir

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