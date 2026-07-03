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Sa’ar accuses Turkish counterpart of ‘inciting genocide’ after he dubbed Israeli government an ‘unbearable burden’

Hakan Fidan accused the Israeli government of ‘openly committing massacres’ in Gaza and playing a ‘destabilising role everywhere’

July 3, 2026 11:40
GettyImages-2281267056.jpg
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attends a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart following their meeting in Moscow on June 16, 2026. (Photo by SERGEI ILNITSKY / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has accused his Turkish opposite number, Hakan Fidan, of “inciting genocide” after the latter suggested that the “Israeli authorities” are “a burden that humanity can no longer bear”.

In an interview with CNN Türk, Fidan said: “Israel has become a problem for the entire international community.”

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Topics:

Turkey

Israel

Gideon Saar

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