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Israeli ministers join settler activists on march through ‘closed military zone’ near Gaza border

Cabinet members Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich defied the instructions of the IDF to join the procession

July 20, 2026 17:12
GazaMarch.jpg
Jews who support the re-establishment of Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip march near the Gaza border in southern Israel on July 19, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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Members of Israel’s governing coalition defied IDF instructions on Sunday to join a march organised by pro-settlement activists through what the military had designated a closed zone.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, both of whom are considered to be on the far-right of Israeli politics, joined the ‘March of Thousands’, which marked 21 years since the disengagement from Gaza.

The procession, organised by the pro-settlement Nachala organisation, was intended as a show of support for a renewal of Israeli settlement of the Strip.

All settlements in the territory were evacuated, with some forcibly dismantled and cleared by the IDF, following the end of the Second Intifada.

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Topics:

Israel

Gaza

Settlers

Itamar Ben-Gvir

Bezalel Smotrich

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