Israel election: Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party in a nutshell – and could it actually topple Netanyahu?

Yashar is a new centrist Zionist party led by former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot. The name translates as “straight”, “honest” or “direct”.

The party was established in September 2025, following the break‑up of HaMakhane HaMamlakhti (National Unity), the centrist, security‑focused political alliance led by Benny Gantz, who was Eisenkot’s predecessor as IDF chief of staff. Yashar currently holds no seats in the Knesset.

Yashar is generally seen as being to the left of Likud, with a strong security‑focused and Zionist outlook, and to the right of centre‑left parties such as HaDemokratim (The Democrats), led by Yair Golan, who served as IDF deputy chief of staff under Eisenkot.

Yashar advocates a strong military response based on clear strategy, rather than decisions which, it says, are currently driven by Netanyahu’s will to survive or by the demands of his coalition partners.

There is no historic profile for its supporters, but it is likely to appeal to voters who are security‑minded, centrist or moderate‑right, secular or religiously traditional and dissatisfied with Netanyahu’s leadership.

Who is Gadi Eisenkot?

The Yashar leader, 66, served as IDF chief of staff from 2015 to 2019. His son Gal, 25, a reservist and combat medic, was killed by an explosive device in northern Gaza in December 2023. Two of Eisenkot’s nephews were also killed and a third was seriously wounded.

Eisenkot first became a Knesset member in November 2022, and served in the war cabinet after October 7. He quit as an MK in July 2025 over ideological differences with Gantz, who was then leader of National Unity.

Eisenkot presents himself as a national leader dedicated to public service rather than simply a party politician. Supporters see him as serious, professional and less divisive than Netanyahu.

He is also the first Israeli of Moroccan/Mizrahi origin with a realistic chance of becoming prime minister.

What are Yashar’s chances of winning the election?

Some (notoriously unreliable) polls predict Yashar will be the largest party after the 27 October election. But that would not automatically make Eisenkot prime minister. He would need to reach the magic number of 61 – a majority in the 120‑seat Knesset – by partnering with the “Never with Bibi” parties: Naftali Bennett’s B'Yachad (Together), Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beytenu (Israel Our Home), Yair Golan’s HaDemokratim (The Democrats), Benny Gantz’s Kahol Lavan (Blue and White), and other non‑Charedi Zionist parties.

There are multiple other possible outcomes. Opposition parties could agree that Eisenkot is the best leader even if Yashar does not win the most seats. He could rotate as prime minister with Bennett, form a minority government with outside support, or – in the near‑impossible event that Netanyahu steps down – lead a broad unity government with Likud.

Many rivals have vowed never to sit with Netanyahu, but in Israel, a pre‑election promise is only a promise.

Bennett’s career highlights the unpredictability of Israeli elections. He became prime minister in 2021 even though his Yamina party was joint fifth and won only seven seats. Elections are merely the starting point, followed by weeks of horse‑trading over ministerial posts and policy.

Yashar was founded in response to October 7, the prolonged war in Gaza and the judicial reform crisis that has plagued Netanyahu.

Eisenkot was a disciplined commander as IDF chief of staff, but is a relative newcomer to politics. Support for Yashar is closely tied to his personal standing.

It is right‑leaning enough to appeal to nationalist, secular and security‑focused voters, but centrist enough to cooperate with B'Yachad, Yisrael Beiteinu, Beit Tziyoni – HaMiluimnikim (Zionist Home – The Reservists) and, on some issues, The Democrats. Its main electoral competitors are Likud, B'Yachad, Yisrael Beiteinu and Zionist Home.

Yashars’s core positions on key voter issues

National security

Security is the central issue for Yashar. The party supports a stronger IDF, reinforced borders, improved internal security and a long‑term national security doctrine.

Eisenkot has described a Palestinian state as “largely irrelevant” in the immediate aftermath of October 7, though he supports diplomatic initiatives that would strengthen Israel’s regional position.

He supports Jewish settlements that he considers compatible with Israel’s security and national interests, but opposes a formal annexation of the West Bank. He argues that Israel must preserve a Jewish majority and avoid creating a single state in which Israelis and Palestinians are permanently incorporated into one political system.

Yashar unequivocally supports a state commission of inquiry into the failures that led to the October 7 attack.

Charedi military conscription

Yashar strongly supports “service for all”. It believes everyone should contribute either through the IDF or through Sherut Leumi, the civilian alternative.

The policy would appeal to secular voters and reservists (who would see their burden eased), but would alienate Charedi and Arab populations.

Future of Israel’s democratic institutions

Yashar opposes the judicial reform proposals that would limit the powers of the Supreme Court.

It supports calls for a written constitution, which would consolidate the existing legal patchwork of basic laws into a single coherent document.

Yashar also calls for a limit on how long a prime minister can serve (there is currently no limit and Netanyahu’s combined terms total almost 19 years).

Cost of living and economic pressures

Yashar sits a little to the left of Likud in its economic outlook. Not socialist, but in UK terms leaning more towards One Nation Conservatism (think David Cameron or Theresa May).

It supports private enterprise and market competition but also believes that government should invest heavily in health, education, infrastructure and disadvantaged communities.

Yashar’s main priorities are to help working and middle‑class families (and those damaged by war) particularly with housing and childcare support.

Balance between religion and state

Yashar is a secular party, but not anti‑religious. It supports Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, but it advocates a more inclusive and less coercive relationship between religion and government.

It emphasises respect for all forms of Jewish tradition; it supports civil marriage, divorce and same‑sex marriage. It takes a “live and let live” approach to Shabbat observance, devolving decisions to municipalities.

The party supports a compulsory national core curriculum for every child in publicly funded education, including Charedi and Arab schools.