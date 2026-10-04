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Israel election: Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party in a nutshell – and could it actually topple Netanyahu?

Formed in 2025 and led by former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, Yashar is trying to stake a claim on the centre ground between Likud to the right and the Democrats to the left

October 4, 2026 10:05
Gadi Eizenkot Yashar GettyImages-2283504977.jpg
Gadi Eizenkot, a former IDF chief of staff, hopes to topple Benjamin Netanyahu with his Yashar party (Photo: Getty Images)

By

John Jeffay

4 min read
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On October 27, Israelis will head to the polls to vote in what is arguably the most important election in the country’s history.

In our series of explainers, we lay out the runners and riders vying to lead the country, the parties in contention and how Israel’s election process works.

Here’s what you need to know about the recently founded Yashar Party.

Yashar in a nutshell

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Gadi Eisenkot

Yashar

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