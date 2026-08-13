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Mizrahim were marginalised for so long – but could they now be about to take power in Israel?

Born to Moroccan immigrants, Gadi Eisenkot is contending to become prime minister in October in what would be a demographic sea-change for the country

August 13, 2026 10:45
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By

Natalie Lisbona

5 min read
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For the outside world, Israel’s upcoming election will turn on Gaza, Iran, the West Bank and international geopolitics.

The picture is very different domestically, in a complex society made up of a series of ethnic and religious groups, interlocking and sometimes competing across any number of axes.

It is their concerns that will determine the country’s future at the voting booths on October 27.

Take the Mizrahim – the Jews who originated from the Middle East and North Africa, so often marginalised and even overlooked by the establishment in Israel’s short history.

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