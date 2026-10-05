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Naftali Bennett: From political outsider to prime minister and back again

The coming election will determine whether his time at the helm of the Israeli government was an exceptional product of parliamentary arithmetic or the beginning of a longer claim to national leadership

October 5, 2026 14:28
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Naftali Bennett attends the Herzliya conference at the Reichman University in Herzliya on July 1, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Ashley Perry

4 min read
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On October 27, Israelis will head to the polls to vote in what is arguably the most important election in the country’s history.

In our series of explainers, we lay out the runners and riders vying to lead the country.

Here’s what you need to know about Beyachad co-leader Naftali Bennett.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Israel

Naftali Bennett

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