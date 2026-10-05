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Avigdor Liberman: Israel’s ultimate political outsider – too secular for the religious right, too hawkish for the centre-left

The immigrant from Moldova who once carried suitcases at the airport does not fit comfortably into either political camp, which could make him a kingmaker after the elections

October 5, 2026 14:44
Perry.jpg
Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, during a press briefing on March 20, 2023 (Getty Images)

By

Ashley Perry

4 min read
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On October 27, Israelis will head to the polls to vote in what is arguably the most important election in the country’s history.

In our series of explainers, we lay out the runners and riders vying to lead the country.

Here’s what you need to know about Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Avigdor Liberman

Israel

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