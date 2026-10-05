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Gadi Eisenkot: The general who became Netanyahu’s principal challenger

Ahead of the elections, he is the strongest new force in Israeli politics. Whether he becomes the third former chief of staff to serve as prime minister will depend upon his ability to preserve a broad but potentially fragile coalition of voters

October 5, 2026 14:33
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Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party attends a press briefing on August 12, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Ashley Perry

4 min read
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On October 27, Israelis will head to the polls to vote in what is arguably the most important election in the country’s history.

In our series of explainers, we lay out the runners and riders vying to lead the country.

Here’s what you need to know about Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Israel

Gadi Eisenkot

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