JC poll tracker: Who is on course to win the 2026 Israeli elections?

On October 27, Israelis will head to the polls to vote in what is arguably the most important election in the country’s history.
It is also set to be one of the tightest, with the rise of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, the relative decline of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid’s Beyachad and the potential disqualification of all the Arab parties setting the stage for an extremely tense contest.
So who is likely to come out on top? The JC has averaged the latest poll results from each of Israel’s three major networks – Channels 11, 12 and 13 – to provide a definitive guide on who’s up and who’s down.
Our interactive poll tracker shows the average number of seats each party is projected to win across the three networks’ surveys, taking data from the last poll of each month.
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