Israeli Supreme Court overturns decision to disqualify Arab parties from Knesset elections

Israel’s Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, on Friday overturned the Central Elections Committee’s decision to disqualify four Arab parties and two candidates for parliament for the October 27 Knesset election.
The Joint List, composed of Balad, Ta’al and Hadash, as well as Ra’am will now be permitted to run after the court rejected a motion brought by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit party.
The motion had argued that the Arab parties supported armed struggle against Israel and undermined its right to exist as a Jewish, democratic state, which would allow their disqualification under Israeli electoral law.
But the court, in an expanded panel of nine justices, unanimously accepted the appeals by Ra’am and the Joint List, saying that the criteria for applying that legislation are narrowly construed and limited to extreme cases.
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