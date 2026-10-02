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Balad leader abandons Knesset campaign to avoid High Court disqualification

The court is yet to rule on the Central Elections Committee’s decision to ban all the Arab-Israeli parties from running

October 2, 2026 09:38
Balad.jpg
Balad chairman and Joint List member Sami Abu Shehadeh arrives at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on October 1, 2026, for a hearing on the Central Elections Committee’s decision to disqualify him from running in the upcoming Knesset elections (Flash90)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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Balad leader Sami Abu Shehadeh has abandoned his reelection campaign after the High Court indicated on Thursday that a majority of its nine judges would uphold his disqualification.

Supreme Court President Isaac Amit delivered the message during a hearing in Jerusalem, telling Abu Shehadeh that the panel had a “majority” favouring his “disqualification”.

“We recommend that Abu Shehadeh withdraw from the race,” Amit said.

The recommendation was immediately rejected by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose Otzma Yehudit party petitioned to disqualify Abu Shehadeh.

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Israeli Supreme Court

Israel

Israeli elections

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