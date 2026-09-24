Israeli election authorities ban all Arab parties from running in upcoming Knesset poll

Israel's Central Elections Committee (CEC) has barred all of the country’s Arab parties from running in the Knesset elections in October.

The committee, which is made up of representatives from major political parties, including MKs, voted to exclude the entire Joint List, which is made up of the Balad, Hadash, and Ta’al parties, as well as the Ra’am party.

In the case of the Joint List, the committee accepted a petition from Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud faction by a vote of 15-8.

The petition justified the ban under Israel’s Basic Law, which prohibits parties that have voiced support for armed struggle against Israel or “negate its existence as a Jewish and democratic state” from democratic participation.