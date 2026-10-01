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How does Israeli election voting work – and when will we know the winner?

The proportional representation system can be confusing for outsiders and may lead to protracted horse-trading that could go on for weeks

October 1, 2026 08:00
Israel elections.jpg
An Israeli woman casts her vote in Har Homa as her children join her during Israel's general elections on November 1, 2022 (Getty Images)

By

John Jeffay

3 min read
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Casting your vote in an Israeli election is enough to confuse anyone.

Don't expect a straightforward ballot paper with the names of a handful of candidates.

Voters in Israel are presented with a wooden tray containing paper slips for each party. Last time around there were 39 parties vying for power, so 39 different slips.

Each slip has an abbreviation of up to three letters to indicate the party (printing the actual name would be too straightforward). You find your slip, seal it into an envelope, and drop it in the ballot box.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Israel

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