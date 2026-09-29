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Israel elections 2026

How exactly does the Knesset work – and how different is it from the British parliament?

Israeli legislature is far younger than Palace of Westminster but already steeped in its own traditions accumulated in its short history

September 29, 2026 15:56
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Jerusalem, Israel - January 12, 2017: Israel's parliament building, known as the Knesset, is located on a hilltop in west Jerusalem.

By

John Jeffay

4 min read
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The Palace of Westminster, with its 13th century Gothic Revival chambers, is steeped in history and tradition. The fact that no debate can take place in the Commons before the Serjeant-at-Arms has placed the ceremonial mace on a long oak table tells you all you need to know.

The Knesset (Hebrew for assembly) is a very different story, a parliament established and convened in haste, with no time for such pomp and circumstance.

The War of Independence was still raging when the elected members commandeered part of a Jerusalem office block for their first meeting in February 1949.

The Knesset subsequently moved to a museum and a cinema in Tel Aviv, then to a rented bank building in Jerusalem, before finally settling into its purpose-built home, in the Givat Ram neighbourhood of west Jerusalem in 1966.

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