Yair Golan threatens to sue Netanyahu’s wife over claim he had advance knowledge of October 7

“When you’re a military man of such high rank, claiming that you fought on October 7, already early in the morning you were there, already dressed and ready at a very, very early hour when others didn’t know, such as the prime minister,” she said.

“Who is the prime minister anyway to know that a war is breaking out? Why let him know?”

The Democrats accused Netanyahu of “slanderous and lying words,” while Golan said: “We will definitely file a lawsuit against Sara Netanyahu.”

“Spreading conspiracies against the general Yair Golan, and tarring his heroism on October 7, crosses a red line bordering on insanity,” added a party spokesperson.

“While [Benjamin] Netanyahu rushed to put on makeup and look for excuses, Yair Golan charged forward and saved lives. The facts won’t change, no matter how much the Netanyahu family and Channel 14 try to rewrite them.”

The idea that left-wing figures were aware of the attacks before they unfolded has become a popular conspiracy theory on the Israeli far-right.

In June 2024, the Netanyahus’ son, Yair, suggested that there had been “treason” within the IDF in the lead-up to the massacres.

This was disavowed by his father, who told the Knesset that “there was a serious intelligence failure [but] there was no treason,” but his mother did not rule out the theory, saying: “There should be a real commission of inquiry.”

Meanwhile, Tally Gotliv MK, who represents Netanyahu’s Likud Party, has previously claimed that Shikma Bressler, a leader in the protest movement against the government’s contentious judicial reforms in 2023, was in contact with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar prior to the attack and was interviewed by then-Mossad chief David Barnea as a result.

In May this year, Gotliv was charged with “disclosing and publishing classified information” in relation to her claims after she publicly identified Bressler’s husband as a Shin Bet agent, but the Knesset voted the following month along party lines to grant her immunity from prosecution.

Both the Shin Bet and Mossad have said the Gotliv’s allegation of any coordination between protest leaders, the Shin Bet and Hamas is without basis.