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Yair Golan threatens to sue Netanyahu’s wife over claim he had advance knowledge of October 7

The former IDF deputy chief of staff ‘re-enlisted’ on the morning of the Hamas massacres and rescued survivors from the Gaza border

September 1, 2026 11:08
SaraNetanyahu.jpg
Sara Netanyahu attends a cornerstone-laying ceremony for the Atarot Heritage Centre in northern Jerusalem on July 5, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Democrats leader Yair Golan has threatened to sue Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after she appeared to endorse a conspiracy theory that he knew of the October 7 attacks before they happened.

Golan, a former deputy chief of staff of the IDF, reported to the Home Front Command on the morning of the massacres, demanding to “re-enlist” and then drove his personal car to the Gaza border, where he helped evacuate survivors of the Nova Festival massacre.

He has said several times publicly that he began his drive south at 8am that morning, around 90 minutes after the coordinated incursions into southern Israel began.

Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party and a former IDF deputy chief of staff, speaks during an election campaign rally in Netanya, Israel, on August 27, 2026 (Flash90)Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party and a former IDF deputy chief of staff, speaks during an election campaign rally in Netanya, Israel, on August 27, 2026 (Flash90)FLASH90

However, in an interview with Channel 14 on Monday, Netanyahu seemingly implied that Golan’s response was suspiciously fast and that he may have had prior knowledge of the attacks.

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Sara Netanyahu

October 7

Yair Golan

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