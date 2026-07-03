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‘I thought, let’s rebuild the festival and show the world what happened’ – the story behind the Nova Exhibition

Creators of the display bearing witness to horrors of October 7 speak to the JC as it nears the end of its stint in London

July 3, 2026 18:56
cred James Shaw.jpeg
Candles to remember the victims murdered at Nova (James Shaw)

By

Alma Green

7 min read

It was some months after the massacre at the Nova Music Festival on October 7 that a public display to bear witness to the atrocity was first conceived.

But for concert promoter and former IDF officer Ilan Faktor, what would become the Nova Exhibition had its origins on October 8, as he helped a search party gather items strewn across the site.

“We were collecting evidence in order to return them to their owners or the families of lost loved ones,” he recalls.

After establishing a temporary healing centre for survivors, the festival’s co-founder, DJ Omri Sasi, decided it was imperative to display what was now forensic evidence, photographed and stored in hangars by the Lahav 443 police unit.

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Topics:

Nova

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