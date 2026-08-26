Benjamin Netanyahu’s son ‘flees US’ after ‘Iranian assassination plot’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son was the target of an Iranian assassination plot in Florida, it has been reported.

US News outlet Newsmax cited a US law enforcement source, which stated that Iranian agents were “on the ground” and were conducting surveillance of Yair, 35, who lived in the US full-time but retained an Israeli security detail.

The report says that Yair, the Israeli premier’s middle child, was told to leave immediately as the threat became apparent and head back to Israel, which he did, reportedly without packing any belongings.

He is believed to have been staying in Israel since.