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Israel election: What does Bennett and Lapid’s Beyachad stand for?

Two former prime ministers are hoping to appeal to a large swathe of voters who are centre-left but want a robust approach to national security

October 6, 2026 17:04
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Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett stand together at the inaugural conference of Beyachad in Tel Aviv on May 12, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

John Jeffay

4 min read
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On October 27, Israelis will head to the polls to vote in what is arguably the most important election in the country’s history.

In our series of explainers, we lay out the runners and riders vying to lead the country, the parties in contention and how Israel’s election process works.

Here’s what you need to know about the recently founded Beyachad alliance.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Naftali Bennett

Yair Lapid

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