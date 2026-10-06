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Israel election: What is Netanyahu’s Likud offering voters in his bid to stay in power?

Great powerhouse of the right is struggling in the polls – but in Israeli politics you write off the prime minister and his party at your peril

October 6, 2026 17:23
Likud.jpg
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets US Vice President JD Vance at the Prime Minister's Office on October 22, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

John Jeffay

4 min read
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On October 27, Israelis will head to the polls to vote in what is arguably the most important election in the country’s history.

In our series of explainers, we lay out the runners and riders vying to lead the country, the parties in contention and how Israel’s election process works.

Here’s what you need to know about the incumbent Likud party.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Likud

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