Become a Member
Israel

Israel election: Can the Democrats revive the fortunes of the Zionist Left?

Party led by former IDF general Yair Golan has inherited mantle of Labour movement that dominated early decades of State of Israel

October 6, 2026 16:58
GettyImages-2245164755.jpg
Yair Golan addresses Israeli anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv on November 8, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

John Jeffay

4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

On October 27, Israelis will head to the polls to vote in what is arguably the most important election in the country’s history.

In our series of explainers, we lay out the runners and riders vying to lead the country, the parties in contention and how Israel’s election process works.

Here’s what you need to know about the Democrats party.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Yair Golan

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper