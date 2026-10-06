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Israel election: Who are the Charedi parties and what do they stand for?

The two major parties representing the strictly-Orthodox look set to retain some Knesset seats, while a new challenger has entered their arena

October 6, 2026 17:17
AsherDeri.jpg
Yaakov Asher MK speaks with Aryeh Deri MK during a Knesset vote on Charedi conscription on July 14, 2026 (Flash90)

By

John Jeffay

4 min read
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On October 27, Israelis will head to the polls to vote in what is arguably the most important election in the country’s history.

In our series of explainers, we lay out the runners and riders vying to lead the country, the parties in contention and how Israel’s election process works.

Here’s what you need to know about Israel’s two major Charedi parties, and their upstart challenger.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Charedi

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