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New poll gives Eisenkot sizeable lead over Netanyahu in tight election race

However, the survey showed no overall majority for either of the predicted coalition blocs

October 16, 2026 12:23
Eisenkot.jpg
Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot speaks during a press conference near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip on October 15, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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A new poll has found that Gadi Eisenkot is likely to be best placed to become Israel’s next prime minister less than two weeks out from the Knesset elections.

The survey, carried out by Zman Yisrael and the Times of Israel on Thursday, suggested that Eisenkot’s Yashar party had opened up a “big lead” on incumbent Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud.

Were the election to be held today, it found, Yashar would win 26 seats to Likud’s 20, making it the largest party in the Knesset.

Naftali Bennett’s Beyachad would come in a distant third with 11 seats, followed by Yisrael Beiteinu, led by Avigdor Lieberman, with nine.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gadi Eisenkot

Israel

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