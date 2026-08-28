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Ex-IDF general Ofer Winter says new party will only back Netanyahu for prime minister after election

The People of Israel leader also reiterated his call for ‘voluntary emigration from Gaza’ and Charedi conscription

August 28, 2026 16:42
OferWinter.jpg
Ofer Winter during the launch of the new Amcha Yisrael party in Jerusalem on August 25, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Lucy Pollock

2 min read
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Ofer Winter, the former IDF general who established the People of Israel party earlier this week, has confirmed that Benjamin Netanyahu is the only candidate his faction will back as prime minister during coalition negotiations following the upcoming Knesset elections.

“We are part of the right-wing camp. Netanyahu is the leader of the right-wing camp, and he is the only person we will recommend,” he wrote on X.

But Winter also said his party would “not dance to anyone’s tune” and called for strictly-Orthodox Israelis to be integrated into the IDF, “with or without the Charedi political operatives”.

That position could put People of Israel on a collision course with Netanyahu’s Likud, which has pushed through a bill freezing arrests of Charedi draft dodgers in a bid to maintain its governing coalition, which includes the Shas and United Torah Judaism Charedi parties.

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Israel

IDF

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli elections

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