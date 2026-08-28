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Lior Raz: ‘Fauda’s new series is shaped by our October 7 trauma’

Most assumed the show’s writers would swerve the pogrom on season 5, but they’ve done the opposite

August 28, 2026 09:45
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Difficult watch: (left to right) Lior Raz, Hakim Djaziri as Saaed el-Hatib and Avi Issacharoff

By

Elaine Penn

8 min read
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It wouldn’t have been unreasonable for fans of counter-terrorism drama Fauda to expect that when the series returned for a fifth series, October 7 and its aftermath wouldn’t be mentioned. This is, after all, a television drama and not real life.

But for Lior Raz, who co-created the series with Avi Issacharoff, and also stars as retired special forces operative Doron, that was never an option.

“October 7 was a trauma for all of us in Israel,” says Raz, who, following the attacks, discarded everything he had already written for season 5 and went back to the drawing board with Issacharoff.

“We started to write from our trauma. It was the hardest thing we ever did in our lives, because it meant dealing with a wound that’s still open for us as writers, Israelis and for me, as an actor.

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