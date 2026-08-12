Become a Member
UK

Netflix release date for new season of Fauda confirmed

The show’s fifth series will be the first to depict the events of October 7, 2023, following a two-year hiatus

August 12, 2026 15:19
Fauda.png
A promotional image for Fauda (IMBD)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Hit Israeli series Fauda is returning with its fifth series, which will be the first to focus on the events of October 7, 2023.

The series, which began in 2015, follows an elite undercover IDF unit operating in the West Bank.

It was created by Lior Raz, who stars as main character Doron Kavillio, and journalist Avi Issacharoff, both of whom drew on real experiences of serving in such a unit during their own military careers. 

Despite being heavily fictionalised, many of the show’s plots are inspired by real events.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Fauda

Israeli TV

Television

Netflix

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper