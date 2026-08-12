Netflix release date for new season of Fauda confirmed

Hit Israeli series Fauda is returning with its fifth series, which will be the first to focus on the events of October 7, 2023.

The series, which began in 2015, follows an elite undercover IDF unit operating in the West Bank.

It was created by Lior Raz, who stars as main character Doron Kavillio, and journalist Avi Issacharoff, both of whom drew on real experiences of serving in such a unit during their own military careers.

Despite being heavily fictionalised, many of the show’s plots are inspired by real events.