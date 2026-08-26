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Interview: Meet the brilliant Arab star who is the only Israeli in the Premier League

Aged just 21, Crystal Palace’s Anan Khalaili has the world at his feet – who’s to say how far his talent will take him?

August 26, 2026 09:42
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Anan Khalaili signs for Crystal Palace, with his agent Boaz Goren

By

Yoav Borowitz

4 min read
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“A new home. A new journey. A new dream,” exclaimed Israeli-Arab star Anan Khalaili after signing for Crystal Palace last week.

But the arrival in the Premier League of the blue-and-white international on a five-year contract with the London club came only after the 21-year-old had overcome significant obstacles in his short career.

“It was never the yellow brick road for Anan,” the winger’s agent Boaz Goren tells the JC.

The only Israeli player in the Premier League this season, Khalaili grew up in a modest household in Haifa, an Arab child in the predominantly Jewish city.

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Football

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