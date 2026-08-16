Anan Khalaili becomes Israel’s most expensive player by joining Crystal Palace in £21m deal

Starring for Palace, Khalaili would get the chance to play European football as they won the UEFA Conference League last season, meaning they move up to the Europa League in the new campaign.

In a post on the club’s Instagram account, he said: “They’ve deserved to win three trophies – and I want to do more. It’s not enough to win three trophies. We want to do more, as we can, and I’m here to help the team.”

"I had four trophies in two years in Belgium – not bad! It’s a new challenge, I love that and I am ready.”

"I’m strong, fast, and like to dribble. I want to help the team and to show the fans my quality.”

Khalaili, who can play at full back or on the wing, has represented Israel 16 times and arrives from Belgian Pro League outfit Union Saint-Gilloise.

The transfer comfortably tops the previous record fee paid for an Israeli player, the £15 million which Sevilla paid to Red Bull Salzburg for Mu’nas Dabbur in 2019.

Khalaili grew up in Haifa after his family moved from the Arab village of Sakhnin in Israel.

He followed in his father’s footsteps as his dad, Majdi, was a player and manager, and his younger brother Iyad plays for the Israeli team Maccabi Haifa.

He made 53 appearances for Maccabi Haifa, scoring 15 goals, before joining Union SG in 2024. He played 101 times and scored eight goals for the Belgian team.

Inter Milan pulled out of a deal to sign him in July after his medical.

Nottingham Forest then reportedly had a £17 million bid to sign him rejected by Unioin SG.