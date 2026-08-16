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Anan Khalaili becomes Israel’s most expensive player by joining Crystal Palace in £21m deal

The 21-year-old Haifa-born Arab-Israeli will appear on English screens this coming season

August 16, 2026 12:22
GettyImages-2277464542.jpg
Anan Khalaili pictured in action during a match between Union Saint-Gilloise and RSC Anderlecht, Sunday 24 May 2026 in Brussels. (AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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A 21-year-old footballer has become Israel’s most expensive player ever by signing for Crystal Palace in a deal worth £21 million.

Arab-Israeli Anan Khalaili, who was born in Haifa, has joined the Premier League side weeks after a move to Italian side Inter Milan collapsed at the last minute.

“I have followed the Premier League for a long time, it's a new challenge for me,” Khalaili said.

“And Crystal Palace I like, because I have followed them for a long time. They have deserved to win three trophies and I want to do more.”

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Topics:

Premier League

Arab-Israeli

Football

Sport

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