Footballer set to become Israel’s most expensive player ever by joining Crystal Palace ‘in £24m deal’

A 21-year-old footballer is on the verge of becoming Israel’s most expensive player ever by signing for Crystal Palace in a deal worth £24 million, according to reports.

Arab-Israeli Anan Khalaili, who was born in Haifa, is set to join the Premier League team weeks after a move to top Italian side Inter Milan collapsed at the last minute.

Speedy winger Khalaili has represented Israel 16 times and currently plays for Belgian Pro League outfit Union Saint-Gilloise.

Starring for Palace, Khalaili would get the chance to play European football as they won the UEFA Conference League last season, meaning they move up to the Europa League in the new campaign.