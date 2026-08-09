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Israeli winger Manor Solomon poised for £7m Spurs-West Ham leap

Solomon has played for Tottenham since 2023, after being evacuated from Ukraine the year before while signed to Shakhtar Donetsk

August 9, 2026 10:32
ManorSolomon.jpg
Manor Solomon acknowledges fans after the Sydney Super Cup match between Sydney FC and Tottenham Hotspur at the Allianz Stadium, Sydney, on July 29, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
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Israeli national team winger Manor Solomon is poised to leave Tottenham Hotspur for West Ham United after the Premier League clubs reached an agreement in principle on a permanent transfer worth up to £7 million ($9.4 million), according to reports on Saturday.

The package consists of £5 million up front plus £2 million in potential add-ons, with Tottenham retaining a 10% sell-on clause, The Athletic reported. Solomon, 27, is expected to sign a deal running through 2029.

The winger is set to undergo a medical examination before the move is finalised, according to the London Evening Standard.

Solomon’s agent, Shlomi Ben Ezra, talked up the prospect of a move to the Hammers over the weekend, telling Sports5: “Manor isn’t expected to be a starter at Tottenham, at least not in the near future.

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Topics:

Football

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Israeli football

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