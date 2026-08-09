Israeli winger Manor Solomon poised for £7m Spurs-West Ham leap

Israeli national team winger Manor Solomon is poised to leave Tottenham Hotspur for West Ham United after the Premier League clubs reached an agreement in principle on a permanent transfer worth up to £7 million ($9.4 million), according to reports on Saturday.
The package consists of £5 million up front plus £2 million in potential add-ons, with Tottenham retaining a 10% sell-on clause, The Athletic reported. Solomon, 27, is expected to sign a deal running through 2029.
The winger is set to undergo a medical examination before the move is finalised, according to the London Evening Standard.
Solomon’s agent, Shlomi Ben Ezra, talked up the prospect of a move to the Hammers over the weekend, telling Sports5: “Manor isn’t expected to be a starter at Tottenham, at least not in the near future.
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