Israeli winger Manor Solomon poised for £7m Spurs-West Ham leap

“If I were a Tottenham player, I’d also aim to join a club where I’d be in the starting lineup, that’s the goal. A player’s career is short, and after eight years in Europe, Manor wants to make an impact.

“I think, without any personal bias, he has to play. He has a place at Tottenham, but some people think otherwise.

"He was also quite successful last year at Fiorentina, aside from a month and a half of bad luck and injury. I’m sure he’ll continue; he just needs the spot he deserves.

"West Ham are a huge club; Yossi Benayoun and Eyal Berkovic were there, too.”

Ben-Ezra added that Solomon is in “high demand” and that “many teams like him because he’s a good player and a good person”.

"Manor wants to play and be a key player. I believe that will happen in the coming days. I believe he’ll be playing in England next year, it’s very likely,” he concluded.

Solomon, who began his career at Maccabi Petah Tikva, joined Spurs in 2023 fresh from a loan season at Fulham while signed to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

He has spent the past two seasons on loan, however, first to Leeds followed by a year split between Villarreal and Fiorentina. From a Sephardic family, he holds a Portuguese passport, which he uses to play in Europe more readily.

While at Donetsk, he and his now-wife, Dana Vashina, were evacuated from Ukraine via Poland amid Russia’s invasion in 2022. The couple married in Israel last year, but were stranded in the country for several days due to the closure of airspace at the outbreak of the 12-Day War with Iran.