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Israel elections 2026

Bennett-Lapid party running majority female election slate as four new candidates added

Beyachad, which was formed earlier this year by the merger of the two former prime ministers’ respective factions, is aiming to lead the next government if the opposition succeeds in unseating Benjamin Netanyahu in October

August 4, 2026 14:55
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Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speak during a press conference announcing a joint list named Together, ahead of upcoming elections, in Herzliya, central Israel, on April 26, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

1 min read
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Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has announced that he is adding four additional female candidates to his slate for the upcoming Israeli election.

The four new candidates are: Orly Harel, Bruria Naim Arman, Esti Ayalon Kobo, and Olesia Kantor.

The announcement brings the total number of women running on the slate for Beyachad (Together), which was formed by the merger of Bennett’s previously unnamed faction with Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid, to 17, accounting for a majority of the party’s candidates.

Elsewhere, Bennett recently announced that any future government controlled by him will ensure that half of all senior public service positions within Israel will be held by women.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Naftali Bennett

Yair Lapid

Israeli Politics

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