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No October 7 inquiry before elections, Israeli government tells High Court

Opposition politicians and bereaved families have accused Prime Minister Netanyahu of trying to ‘whitewash’ state failings in the lead up to the Hamas atrocity

July 23, 2026 13:58
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu attends a session of the Knesset on July 16, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Israel’s governing coalition has confirmed it will not establish a commission of inquiry into the events of, and the state failures leading up to, the October 7 attack before the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In an update provided to the High Court, ministers said they had run out of time to pass legislation establishing such a commission prior to the dissolution of the Knesset last week.

The final days of the parliamentary session saw a packed schedule, with the coalition pushing through a number of contentious bills, including legislation enshrining Torah study as a national value, freezing arrests and prosecutions of Charedi draft dodgers, paring back the powers of the attorney general and overhauling the regulations on Israel’s broadcast and news media.

However, intense disagreement over the nature of any inquiry – particularly whether its members should be appointed independently or by ministers – and a near 11-hour filibuster of the bill relating to the attorney general saw the law to establish the investigation bumped from the agenda.

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Topics:

October 7

Israel

Israeli Politics

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Supreme Court

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