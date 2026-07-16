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Knesset approves bill heavily weakening role of attorney general

The coalition-backed law will also give the government more say in the law officer’s appointment, following a long-running attempt by ministers to sack the incumbent

July 16, 2026 14:26
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Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara attends a committee meeting at the Knesset on June 9, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Israel’s Knesset on Wednesday passed a bill heavily limiting the power of the country's attorney general.

The contentious law, which will come into effect in January, was subjected to over 11 hours of filibustering before eventually passing by a margin of 65-51.

From next year, the government will no longer be bound to follow the AG’s legal positions and will have significantly more influence over who is appointed to the role.

Ministers will be able to reject legal advice given by the AG and have the ability to dictate when they are appointed or dismissed, replacing the status quo, under which they act in line with recommendations of an independent committee led by a retired Supreme Court justice.

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Israel

Knesset

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