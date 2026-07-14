IDF ‘will not sign mass exemptions’, warns army chief amid freeze on Charedi draft dodge arrests

The IDF’s chief of staff has issued an extraordinary warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over legislation that would temporarily freeze the arrest of Charedi draft evaders, saying the measure risks worsening the army's severe manpower crisis.

Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir wrote to Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yisrael Katz, and Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee chairman Boaz Bismuth, ahead of Tuesday’s vote on the contentious bill, urging them to remove a provision that would require the military to determine which yeshiva students would be eligible for protection from prosecution.

In his letter, Zamir warned that the legislation would send a message that those who ignore draft orders will face no consequences and could actively encourage further evasion.

"It provides an incentive not to report for military service," he wrote, adding that the proposal was "clearly and unequivocally inconsistent with the needs of the IDF".