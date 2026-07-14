Major constitutional shift as Israel passes law making Torah study a ‘foundation’ of the state

The final version of the legislation no longer recognises long-term Torah study as a “significant service” to the state, after some lawmakers in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party objected to the provision.

However, opposition lawmakers said the measure was intended to preserve broad exemptions for Charedi yeshivah students from compulsory military service by enshrining Torah study as a fundamental state value, making it more difficult for the High Court of Justice to strike down the arrangement.

Israel's outgoing coalition government in March moved to pass the 2026 state budget without a highly debated draft-exemption law, which was temporarily shelved.

“We are now putting aside controversial issues that are not suitable for wartime,” said Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, citing both the legislation that would exempt yeshivah students from Israel Defence Forces service, as well as several unspecified proposed reforms.

The enlistment bill that was under consideration reflected Netanyahu's attempt to forge a compromise with his strictly-Orthodox political partners.

However, in April, the Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, ordered the government to take a series of measures against draft dodgers, in response to petitions accusing the state of contempt of court for failing to enforce existing conscription laws.

The decision came in the wake of a November ruling ordering the state to formulate sanctions to enforce military conscription, stressing that state benefits should not be granted to those evading service.

Israel's strictly-Orthodox sector generally considers national service a distraction from Torah study and a threat to their way of life. However, Hamas's October 7 onslaught on Israel and the ensuing War of Redemption have heightened demands by the general public that Charedim contribute to the Jewish nation’s defence.

Since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel, more than 1,000 Charedim have voluntarily enlisted, and a similar number has volunteered for civilian national service. An estimated 80,000 Charedi men eligible for military service have not enlisted.