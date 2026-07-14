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Major constitutional shift as Israel passes law making Torah study a ‘foundation’ of the state

Israel’s parliament night gave final approval to a new Basic Law on Monday night

July 14, 2026 10:52
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A plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset on July 1, 2026 (Flash90)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
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Israel's parliament on Monday night gave final approval to a new Basic Law declaring Torah study a foundational value of the Jewish state.

The 120-member Knesset passed the Basic Law: Torah Study in its second and third readings by a vote of 63-52.

While Israel does not have a formal written constitution, the set of Basic Laws passed since the country’s founding in 1948 have quasi-constitutional status.

The legislation, sponsored by lawmakers Yaakov Asher and Moshe Gafni of the strictly-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, states that "Torah study is a foundational value in the heritage of the Jewish people and the State of Israel."

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Topics:

Religion

Orthodox Judaism

Knesset

Israeli elections

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