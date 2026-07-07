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Knesset advances contentious bill to establish politically-appointed October 7 inquiry

The Opposition boycotted the bill’s first reading, which saw it pass 59-0

July 7, 2026 16:07
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A plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset on July 1, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Minnie Peters

2 min read
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In a 59-0 vote on Monday, the Knesset decided to pass legislation creating a politically appointed probe tasked with examining the failures that led to the October 7 attacks.

The legislation would allow the government to appoint the members of the committee that would investigate its own potential failings.

The vote was boycotted by opposition lawmakers in protest at what they argue is the governing coalition’s attempts to evade responsibility for the attacks.

Two Likud MKs, Dan Illouz and Yuli Edelstein, also abstained from the vote, both of whom have previously defied the coalition led by their own party on the controversial legislation.

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Knesset

October 7

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