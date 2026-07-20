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Israeli High Court freezes key provisions of contentious media reform law

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has threatened to defy the ruling, saying that ‘there is no legal source of authority for such an action’

July 20, 2026 11:37
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The Supreme Court during a hearing on petitions alleging flaws in the legislative process of the Communications Bill on July 13, 2026 (Flash90)

By

David Isaac ,

Amelie Botbol ,

Jewish News Syndicate

4 min read
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Israel’s High Court issued a temporary order on Sunday freezing parts of the Communications (Broadcasting) Law passed by the Knesset last week.

Eight petitioners in total urged the court to cancel the law, which critics argue gives the government undue influence over Israel’s media landscape.

The panel of judges, led by Justice Ofer Grosskopf, said that “the petitions raise weighty questions” regarding the law on both procedural and substantive grounds.

The court froze those parts of the law set to go into effect immediately, concerned that once implemented, it would be too late to turn them back.

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Israel

Israeli Politics

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