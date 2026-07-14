Israeli government drops plans for free TV app after Charedi objections over Shabbat broadcasting

It returned to the Knesset for consideration on Sunday, but large sections had been removed to address concerns raised by Netanyahu’s allies, particularly the Charedi parties.

One of the now-cut provisions would have established a government-owned media app that would have allowed Israeli to watch free broadcast channels, as well as major sports coverage, online and on their mobile devices.

While it would likely have proven popular with the average viewer and was promoted as a benefit for soldiers without access to televisions, it attracted objections from the Charedim as it would continue to broadcast over Shabbat.

Instead, the government will maintain the existing Idan Plus service, which allows the public to view free TV channels but requires a TV connection and does not include sports, even though this also broadcasts on Shabbat.

Meanwhile, several clauses were added to the latest draft of the bill to ban Hot and Yes, two of Israel’s major satellite and cable providers, from broadcasting content depicting violence, sexual activity or religious conversion, which had been demanded by far-right MK Avi Maoz.

The bill is also the subject of three petitions against its passage in the High Court, with objections focussing on its main provision establishing a new Council for the Regulation of Audio-Visual Content.

The council would maintain a register of content providers, such as TV channels and news websites. Registration would be mandatory for the provider to continue operating, and the council would be able to revoke any provider’s registered status if they do not comply with the law’s other provisions.

Particular controversy has been generated by the fact that the communications minister would be able to appoint four members of the council, with another appointed by the director general of the Communications Ministry, and that Channel 14 would be among the providers exempted from the law due to the limited nature of its broadcasting activities.