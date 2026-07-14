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Israeli government drops plans for free TV app after Charedi objections over Shabbat broadcasting

The bill would also restrict content featuring violence, sexual activity and religious conversion on cable and satellite channels

July 14, 2026 15:44
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Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi during a plenum session of the Knesset on July 13, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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The Netanyahu government has dropped plans for an app to allow Israelis to watch free TV online, which was due to form part of its new media legislation.

The coalition is rushing to push the remainder of its legislative agenda through the Knesset ahead of the 2026 elections, which are now set for October 27.

Included in the raft of bills is one backed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, which aims to overhaul various parts of the Jewish State’s media ecosystem.

The bill has been contentious thus far, with critics claiming it gives ministers too much control over Israeli media, undermines press freedom and unduly benefits Channel 14, the major mainstream channel seen to be most favourable to the government.

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Israel

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