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Coalition confirms date for 2026 Israeli elections

Prime Minister Netanyahu has confirmed he will run for office again, but faces a stern challenge from Gadi Eisenkot and Naftali Bennett

July 13, 2026 11:08
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu attends a cornerstone laying ceremony for the Atarot Heritage Center at an abandoned airport in East Jerusalem on July 5, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Israel will head to the polls on October 27 after nearly three years of war and political upheaval, the Knesset has been told.

The date was confirmed yesterday by coalition chairman Ofir Katz, ending months of uncertainty over when Israelis would next elect a government.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Israel

Knesset

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