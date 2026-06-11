Zeteo UK won’t speak truth to power – only grievances to its echo chamber

A decade ago, I watched the alt-left media take shape. It was the mirror image of the Trump-supporting alt-right: the same contempt for the press, the same conviction that the real story was always being hidden, and the same instinct to treat distrust as a badge of honour. The targets were different but the reflex was the same. It pushed Jeremy Corbyn's project, downplayed antisemitism, and dismissed the people who raised it. After October 7, some of those same voices excused the Hamas massacre. Others celebrated it.
Now there is Zeteo UK – a "progressive" news platform with serious money behind it. It launched with a slick video from its editor, the former primetime broadcaster Mehdi Hasan, who has since been doing the rounds on the very mainstream media, or "MSM", he claims to oppose.
That word, MSM, makes me cringe. But it tells you something about the organisation and its target audience. It is a lazy cliché dressed as analysis. The language of the conspiracy-minded who distrust the press on principle. Hasan named the strategy himself: a "gap in the market" among the "super dissatisfied." That is not a description of a readership but of a mood. Disillusionment isn't a side effect of Zeteo UK – it is the product. A business built on grievance has every reason to keep its audience aggrieved. MSM is simply the password that tells them they're in the right room.
I'm no fan of Jeremy Hunt. But watching him face Hasan on Newsnight, the gulf was obvious – considered argument against populist anti-elite slogans. In the open air, against scrutiny, Hasan's case looked thin. Then again, Zeteo UK isn't built for the open air but for the room where everyone already agrees.
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