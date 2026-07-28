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Bennett: Israel will label Qatar an ‘enemy state’ if I win elections

The former prime minister also stated his intention to ‘do everything possible to force the fall of the Iranian regime’

July 28, 2026 13:34
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Naftali Bennett attends the Herzliya conference at the Reichman University in Herzliya on July 1, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

1 min read
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Naftali Bennett has declared that, should he lead the next Israeli government after October’s Knesset elections, then it will label Qatar an “enemy state”.

Speaking at the Institute for National Security Studies’ (INSS) National Security Conference, the former prime minister unveiled parts of the foreign policy platform for his party, Beyacahad, particularly his views of Iran and Qatar.

Bennett, who formed the party by merging his previous faction with Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid, argued that “Qatar and its leaders have a goal to destroy the State of Israel. Period.”

He added that “some people call it a ‘complicated state’ [but] after October 7, nothing is complicated here. Qatar is an enemy. It’s simple”.

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Topics:

Israel

Israeli Politics

Qatar

Israeli elections

Naftali Bennett

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