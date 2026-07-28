Bennett: Israel will label Qatar an ‘enemy state’ if I win elections

As evidence, he cited Qatari investment in US universities, which he connected with the rise of campus antisemitism after October 7, and the Gulf state’s ownership of Al Jazeera.

He went on: “For about 25 years, Qatar has invested in a powerful global influence operation that may have caused Israel very major damage.

"Qatar has poured billions into US universities to gain a foothold and to indoctrinate the younger generation, so students there are raised on the “from the river to the sea” narrative.

“It is the same with Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is an incitement machine.”

Bennett also highlighted the relationship between the Qatari government and his main electoral rival, Prime Minister Netanyahu, referencing reports that the premier allowed Qatari officials to deliver cash to Gaza, officially to support humanitarian efforts but which was allegedly used to fund Hamas.

“Qatar directly funded Hamas with a billion dollars in Netanyahu’s cash suitcases,” Bennett stated.

However, he also cited areas of agreement with the prime minister, particularly over policy towards Iran, saying: “We need to do everything possible to force the fall of the Iranian regime, and until then, to stop and prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“I liken the situation to the Cold War. The Iranian regime, with or without ties to Israel, is a regime that is destined to fall.”

Bennett argued that Israel should look to the example of the Reagan administration in the US following the Iranian Revolution by convincing the international community to impose sanctions and trade embargoes on the regime to hasten its demise.