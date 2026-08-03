Become a Member
Ashley Perry

By

Ashley Perry

Analysis

Netanyahu searches for a campaign agenda as decisive military victories or international spectacles elude him

It is going to be the fight of his life, and events appear to be getting away from him. However, in Israel, there is an old truism: you never bet against Bibi

August 3, 2026 17:23
Screenshot 2026-08-03 at 17.18.09.png
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu attends a session of the Knesset on July 16, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the White House on 28 July was unlike almost any he had made before. There was no grand public welcome from President Donald Trump, no joint press conference and no lengthy appearance before the cameras.

For a president who has turned meetings with foreign leaders into a form of political theatre, the absence was conspicuous. Only a small collection of official photographs emerged, while the White House press secretary acknowledged Netanyahu’s meeting in the same social media post as Trump’s separate talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The contrast with previous visits could hardly have been greater.

Netanyahu was in Washington principally to pay his respects to Senator Lindsey Graham, who had been one of Israel’s most steadfast supporters. Graham’s funeral provided an opportunity for Netanyahu to meet Trump, but it did not produce the imagery that the Israeli prime minister would have wanted as he prepares for the official campaign ahead of Israel’s election on the 27th October.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli elections

Donald Trump

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper