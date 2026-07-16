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Israel's top court freezes law halting arrests of Charedi draft dodgers

A Likud MK who resigned over the issue said his party had been ‘hijacked’ and claimed that a significant chunk of its lawmakers supported a move to oust Prime Minister Netanyahu

July 16, 2026 11:00
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The Supreme Court sits during a hearing in Jerusalem on July 13, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan,

Jacob Jaffa

3 min read
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Israel's Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, on Wednesday temporarily blocked the implementation of a controversial new law that would have barred the arrest and prosecution of Charedi men who evade military service, deepening a constitutional and political battle over military exemptions for the community.

The court also issued a conditional order requiring the government to explain why the legislation should not be struck down altogether, after petitions argued that it discriminates against Israelis who are required to perform compulsory military service.

The Knesset approved the law by a narrow 58-54 vote on Tuesday, granting tens of thousands of Charedi draft evaders immunity from arrest until at least November and effectively halting most strictly-Orthodox enlistment efforts for several months.

The legislation was strongly opposed by IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, who reportedly warned Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz that it was "clearly and unequivocally inconsistent" with the military's needs at a time when Israel's armed forces remain stretched by nearly three years of conflict.

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Israel

Charedi

charedim

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