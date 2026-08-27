IDF posts then deletes AI video telling Charedi draft dodgers how to avoid being stopped at the border

In the clip posted by the IDF, an Orthodox soldier named “Dudi the explainer” informs viewers they can be stopped at the border.

But he then adds: “This story also has another ending: a brief appearance at the recruitment office with the medical documents – and this order is behind you. Don’t get stuck at the gate.”

Doron Kadosh, a military correspondent for Army Radio, explained on X: “In other words, shortly before trips to Uman, the IDF suggests that Charedim report to the recruitment office for their initial screening – thereby avoiding arrest at Ben Gurion Airport.

“In practice, as is well known, many Charedim use this exact method to game the military system: they show up for the initial screening to avoid being detained at the airport, but upon returning to Israel, they fail to complete the enlistment process and ultimately do not join the army.

“Effectively, the IDF is indirectly explaining to the average Charedi draft dodger how to evade a travel ban at Ben Gurion Airport – and doing so on an official IDF social media page.”

The army has since confirmed that the clip was deleted and is under investigation.

An IDF spokesperson said: “The video uploaded yesterday to the Charedi Affairs Branch’s platform has been removed.

“The video does not reflect the IDF’s activity regarding the recruitment process, for which the only purpose is to advance enlistment and meaningful service in the IDF.

“Moreover, the video was intended to explain the recruitment process to relevant prospective recruits. It also emphasises limitations on prospective recruits.

“The video was uploaded in violation of the IDF Spokesperson’s directive regarding the publication of content during the election period. The incident will be reviewed.”