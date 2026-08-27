IDF posts then deletes AI video telling Charedi draft dodgers how to avoid being stopped at the border

The IDF has said it is launching a review after its official Charedi account posted, and then quickly deleted, an AI-generated video instructing strictly-Orthodox draft dodgers how to avoid being stopped by authorities while trying to leave the country for a popular pilgrimage.
Hundreds of Charedim travel to the Ukrainian city of Uman each year for a pilgrimage to the burial sit of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, founder of a major Chasidic movement who famously pledged to “intercede in heaven” on behalf of followers who visited his grave for Rosh Hashanah.
However, given the contentious debate around the conscription of Charedim, the journey presents a risk for those who have tried to avoid the draft, as Israeli authorities are liable to arrest them as they leave or re-enter the country.
שימו לב לסיפור הבא:
זמן קצר לפני הנסיעות ההמוניות לאומן בראש השנה: צה״ל מסביר בסרטון לאוכלוסיה החרדית כיצד ניתן להתחמק מצו עיכוב יציאה מהארץ למשתמטים בנתב״ג
הנה סרטון שעלה לפני זמן קצר לעמוד האינסטגרם הרשמי של צה״ל לציבור החרדי - haredim.idf, והוא מסביר כיצד ניתן להימנע ממעצר… pic.twitter.com/3ff1Zy0XCo
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