Financial sanctions against Charedi schools allowing draft dodgers to study expanded

Tax exemption on donations can amount to hundreds of millions of shekels (tens of millions of pounds) a year.

The Tax Authority began enforcing the measure several weeks ago against yeshivahs applying for new Section 46 approval. The latest move extends the requirement to all Charedi institutions, including those that already hold valid approval.

In letters sent to institutional directors, the Tax Authority said the yeshivahs must confirm that no student who evaded military service, despite being legally obliged to serve, is studying there. The institutions must also confirm that they have no deserters or students whose military status has not been regularised with the IDF.

Institutions will be required to confirm in writing that they will not accept students in the future whose military status remains unresolved.

They must also submit lists of all students expected to study at the institution during the coming academic year, including identification numbers and addresses. Students will be required to provide documentation showing their military status, such as a certificate of service, exemption, discharge, planned enlistment date or documentation explaining why they were discharged.

Failure to meet the requirements could lead to the immediate cancellation of existing Section 46 approvals, meaning donors would no longer receive tax credits for contributions.

Charedi institutions have warned that the measure could have serious financial consequences, particularly for schools that rely heavily on donations. They fear some institutions could face closure if they lose their tax benefits.

The move comes amid an escalating dispute over the Charedi community’s long-standing exemption from military service. Following a Supreme Court ruling that the state must begin drafting eligible Charedi men, the government has faced pressure to enforce enlistment requirements. Charedi political parties have strongly opposed compulsory service.