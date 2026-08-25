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Financial sanctions against Charedi schools allowing draft dodgers to study expanded

Yeshivahs must confirm that no student who evaded military service, despite being legally obliged to serve, is studying there

August 25, 2026 11:28
Charedi conscription draft dodge protest GettyImages-2282607005.jpg
Strictly Orthodox Jewish men protest the arrests of draft dodgers, near Bet Lid military prison in Kfar Yona in central Israel in June 2026 (Photo: AFP/Getty)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. If you’d like to receive the daily briefing you can sign up here

Israel’s Tax Authority has expanded financial sanctions against Charedi educational institutions that allow people evading mandatory military service to study there.

The authority has sent letters to around 1,000 yeshivas requiring them to declare that none of their students are evading IDF service. Institutions that fail to comply could lose their recognition under Section 46 of Israel’s tax law, which allows donors to claim tax credits on contributions to approved organisations.

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Topics:

Charedi

IDF

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