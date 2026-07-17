Charedi draft protests turn ugly as tax inspectors attacked in Bnei Brak

Violent protests continued on Thursday against the arrest of Charedi draft evaders, with a separate attack on Israeli Tax Authority inspectors carrying out enforcement operations in the religious city of Bnei Brak.

At yesterday’s draft protest, which disrupted traffic for several hours, at least one officer was wounded after being hit in the head by a bottle, and two men were arrested in the protest that Israel Police said was illegal.

Demonstrators also threw rocks and other objects at police officers and smashed the window of at least one private vehicle.

According to Hebrew media reports, hundreds of demonstrators blocked the Geha Junction near Bnei Brak to protest the arrest of young Charedi men who failed to report for military service.