Israeli city set to implement gender-segregated streets

Bnei Brak is set to become Israel’s first city with gender-segregated streets following a decision by the municipality to introduce pedestrian routes for men and women on sections of two of the city’s streets.

The measure will apply to parts of Shlomo Hamelech (King Solomon) Street and Ezra Street, two busy downtown thoroughfares in the largely Chasidic, central Israeli city, where crowds regularly gather for religious celebrations.

Under the plan, signs and barriers will direct men and women to use separate pavements during busy periods.

City officials said the decision followed a directive from Bnei Brak’s leading rabbis, who argued that separating pedestrian traffic would help manage congestion, while maintaining customs observed by much of the city’s Charedi population.