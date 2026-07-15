If Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is easier to enlist than the Charedim, Israel has a problem

Avigdor Liberman, the former Israeli defence minister, came out with a cracker in the Knesset this week – funny and perceptive: "Who would have believed it would be easier to enlist Mahmoud Ahmadinejad than the Charedim?"

He was referring to the New York Times’s report that the former Iranian president, whose entire worldview in office boiled down to wiping Israel off the map, was being recruited by the Mossad as a pliant president after the fall of the Tehran regime. It might sound bonkers, but very little is too astounding to be true when it comes to the Mossad.

But while we have no idea if this is true, we do know that the other part of his jibe is all too true. There has been much talk in Israel in recent years of ending the Charedi exemption from military service. That talk gathered pace after Israel’s military response to the October 7 Hamas massacre. Indeed, a 2024 ruling held that there is no proper legal status for the blanket Charedi exemption and the government must draft yeshiva students. The IDF was – is – stretched as never before (it says it needs another 15,000 soldiers merely to tread water) and those reservists who are serving have been enlisted for hundreds of days with no obvious end on the horizon. There are 80,000 Charedi men aged between 18 to 24 who are eligible for military service who have not enlisted.

But this week the Knesset passed two new laws, both of which strengthen the Charedim’s refusal to serve. One is a Basic Law which declares Torah study a “foundational value” of the Jewish people and the State of Israel. Such is the framing of the law that it makes Torah study the only specific value enshrined in a Basic Law, so it now has quasi-constitutional status and de facto places Torah study above all other values. This is in order to make it as difficult as possible for the judiciary to uphold previous rulings that Charedi exemption from military service is illegal and discriminatory. Torah study is now framed as a key foundation of Israel itself.